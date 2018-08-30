MADISON -- One out of four adults age 65 and older will fall each year. One in five of those falls will cause a serious injury such as a broken bone or head injury.

"Only Leaves Should Fall" is a four-hour fall prevention event that provides information about falls risks through screenings and demonstrations led by community professionals and University of Wisconsin students.

Participants who complete the screenings will be able to calculate their risk of falling and review the next steps they can take to prevent a fall.

Hear from experts in the field of aging including SSM Health Dean Medical Group physician Dr. Zorba Paster, participate in local class demonstrations, and progress through a series of screenings to help identify the risk of falling. Participants will leave with information about community resources and how to prevent a fall.

Lunch, water, and coffee will be provided.

For more information and/or to register, call 608-441-3060 or visit the SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Madison Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SSMHealthStMarysHospitalMadison/