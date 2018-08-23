ALBANY -- A gloriously warm day marked the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Albany on Sunday, Aug. 5.

About 145 current and former parishioners and their families gathered at the church for the 11 a.m. Mass followed by a dinner. Several families were represented by three generations of family members.

Before Mass began, five parishioners lit a total of 25 small votive candles in memory of deceased church members. Fr. Mick Moon, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish (St. Patrick, Albany, is a worship site), presided at the Mass.

Father Moon noted, “One parishioner began crying when she first entered the church, recalling past occasions at the church, and grateful to have returned for this anniversary.”

In his homily during the Mass, Father Moon detailed some of the challenges and joys experienced by church members since 1868, and how the church has been, and continues to be, a resource of physical, emotional, and spiritual nourishment.

Ann Allen along with Grace and Robb Spangler provided and led the music ministry. Father Moon added, “It was a humbling and joyful experience to be at the altar and to hear and see the congregation responding so enthusiastically and reverently.”

Following the Mass, everyone was invited to share in a meal in the downstairs dining hall. The meal provided a comfortable setting to catch up on news and renew friendships. Persons came from as far away as Chicago and were conversing until 3 p.m.

Father Moon concluded, “We have so much to thank God for.”