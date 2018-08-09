MINERAL POINT -- The 10-year anniversary of Mary's Rosary Garden located at the Wiesbrook farm in rural Mineral Point will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 26, with a Mass offered in the garden at 1 p.m.

Fr. Michael Radowicz will be the celebrant. All of the sponsors of the Rosary Garden will be remembered at the Mass.

On August 24, 2008, Fr. Eric Sternberg blessed and dedicated the garden to the Blessed Mother. Since then, there have been many Masses and Rosaries prayed in the garden.

To get directions, call 608-574-1344.