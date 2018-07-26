SUN PRAIRIE -- The Catholic Medical Guild of the Diocese of Madison will hold its annual family picnic on Sunday, Aug. 12, at Sheehan Park, 1351 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie (east shelter across from the Sun Prairie pool). People can arrive any time after 1 p.m. The guild will provide meat to grill burgers, brats, and hotdogs, and will provide beverages. Those coming are asked to bring a salad, side dish, or dessert to pass. There are playground equipment, softball diamonds, and a soccer field at the park. Those attending are free to bring along any balls/frisbees/sports equipment as well. If anyone would like to volunteer to coordinate fun activities for kids, email Beth Tumpach at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it RSVP by August 10 to the same email so the guild can get an estimate for buying food.