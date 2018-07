MADISON — The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison will host an organ recital on the Schmelzer Organ in the oratory (chapel) at Holy Name Heights on Thursday, July 19, at 7 p.m. Thomas Fielding, director of music and liturgy at Saint Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo, Mich., will present a program featuring the music Bach, Franck, Howells, and more. The concert is free.