LAKE MILLS -- St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish/St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Mills will hold its annual turkey festival on Sunday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 608 College St. in Lake Mills.

Dinner and carry outs will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The Thanksgiving-style turkey dinner will be served family style in the air conditioned center.

A country store will feature crafts, collectibles, baked items, candy, cookies, jams, and jellies.

A silent auction will have many exciting items to bid on, including Basket Bonanza items, cruises on Rock Lake, sporting paraphernalia, and more.

There will be children's games and a raffle with cash and other exciting prizes.

Tickets will be available all day with a drawing to be held at 2:45 p.m.