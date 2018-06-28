WATERLOO -- The Island Church Foundation invites the public to visit the historic St. Wenceslaus (Island) Church on Sunday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bill "HORSE" Bossingham will entertain guests on the church grounds from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.. (Bring lawn chairs.) There will be an antique tractor display, lunch, kolache, ice cream sundae bar, and a play area with children's activities.

St. Wenceslaus Church was built in 1863 and closed in 1891. It is located at the intersection of Island Church and Blue Joint Rds., off Hwy. 89, south of Waterloo.