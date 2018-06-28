FORT ATKINSON -- On Sunday, July 15, St. Joseph School's Home and School Association will be hosting its ninth annual golf outing at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club located at W7670 Koshkonong Mounds Rd., Fort Atkinson.

Sign up your foursome today. Registration forms are available at St. Joseph School and at the Scrip table in the church gathering space.

For more registration information, contact Bill Roberts at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

If you would like to donate a raffle item or items and/or if you would like to be a hole sponsor, contact Kari Homb at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

All are welcome to support St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson and enjoy a day of fun and fellowship.