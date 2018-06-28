MADISON -- Open to all, the Blessed Sacrament chapter of the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary meets First Fridays at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.

However, because of the holiday week, there will be no event in July. The chapter will meet in August and September: Mrs. Diana Ferrante, OP (Lay Dominican) will speak on Mary in August, and Sr. M. Catherine Ditto, a Schoenstatt Sister, will speak in September. All are invited to spend time growing closer to Mary and praying the Rosary.