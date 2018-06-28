GREEN BAY -- The Catholic Herald-Diocese of Madison won three awards in the 2018 Catholic Press Awards announced June 15 at the annual Catholic Media Conference held in Green Bay.

Columnist Julianne Nornberg received a second place award in the category of Best Regular Column: Family Life. Judges said, "Nice job incorporating a spiritual message into columns about every day life. Well done."

Editor Mary C. Uhler was given a third place award for Best Editorial on a National/International Issue for her editorial, "Continue to welcome immigrants." Judges said, "This editorial provides a clear reminder that welcoming the stranger is a tenet of Catholic teaching. The author offers distinct action responses for the readers."

Four Catholic Herald staff members attended the conference held from June 12 to 15: Uhler, Associate Editor Pam Payne, Advertising Representative Steve Hefty, and Reporter Kevin Wondrash.