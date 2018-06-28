|
Around the Diocese
Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 -- 12:00 AM
GREEN BAY -- The Catholic Herald-Diocese of Madison won three awards in the 2018 Catholic Press Awards announced June 15 at the annual Catholic Media Conference held in Green Bay.
This year, the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada established an Excellence Awards division. In the Newspaper of the Year category, the Catholic Herald-Diocese of Madison received an Honorable Mention, putting it among the top five papers in its circulation category.
Columnist Julianne Nornberg received a second place award in the category of Best Regular Column: Family Life. Judges said, "Nice job incorporating a spiritual message into columns about every day life. Well done."
Editor Mary C. Uhler was given a third place award for Best Editorial on a National/International Issue for her editorial, "Continue to welcome immigrants." Judges said, "This editorial provides a clear reminder that welcoming the stranger is a tenet of Catholic teaching. The author offers distinct action responses for the readers."
Four Catholic Herald staff members attended the conference held from June 12 to 15: Uhler, Associate Editor Pam Payne, Advertising Representative Steve Hefty, and Reporter Kevin Wondrash.