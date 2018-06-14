|
|
MADISON -- Deacons Peter Lee, Drew Olson, and Grant Thies will be ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison on Friday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison.
Everyone is invited to attend.
St. Maria Goretti is wheelchair accessible. There will be assistive-listening devices for the hard-of-hearing and a sign language interpreter for the deaf. Large-print leaflets will be available.
Rev. Mr. Peter Lee
Parents: Nancy and John Lee, Hartford, Wis.
Home parish: St. Peter Parish, Slinger, Wis., and St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville
Grade school: St. Peter Catholic School (K-5) and Slinger Middle School
High school: Slinger High School, Slinger
College/degree: St. Gregory the Great College Seminary, Seward, Neb./Bachelor of Philosophy
Seminary/degrees: Pontifical North American College, Rome
Intern experiences: St. Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains; Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona
Deacon placement: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie
First Mass of Thanksgiving: Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form at St. Mary Church, Pine Bluff, on Saturday, June 30, at 10 a.m., Commemoration of St. Paul and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill on Sunday, July 1, at 3 p.m., the Feast of the Most Precious Blood
Assignment after ordination: Parochial vicar, St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells, with subsequent return for the academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome
Rev. Mr. Drew Olson
Parents: Kathryn and Gregory Olson, Granger, Ind.
Home parish: St. Christopher Parish, Verona
Grade school: The Montessori Academy, Mishawaka, Ind.
High school: St. Joseph High School, South Bend, Ind.
College/degree: DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind./Bachelor of Arts with majors in economics and political science and minor in mathematics
Work experience: Project manager, Epic Systems, Verona
Seminary/degrees: Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, Mich./Bachelor of Philosophy; University of Holy Cross, Rome/Sacred Theology Baccalaureate; Augustinianum Patristics Institute, Rome/continuing studies towards Licentiate
Intern experiences: St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells, and Camp Gray; St. Christopher Parish, Verona; language studies and Église Saint-Eugène-Sainte Cécile, Paris, France; St. Peter Parish, Ashton, and St. Martin Parish, Martinsville; ancient Greek Studies and St. Peter and Paul in Cork, Ireland
First Mass of Thanksgiving: Saturday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul University Center, Madison
Assignment after ordination: Parochial vicar, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, with subsequent return for the academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome
Rev. Mr. Grant Thies
Parents: Kathy Thies and Dr. David Thies, Elkhorn, Wis.
Home parish: Cathedral Parish, Madison
Grade school: Westside Elementary, Elkhorn
High school: Elkhorn Area High School, Elkhorn
College/degree: Marquette University, Milwaukee/Bachelor of Science in economics and Bachelor of Science in marketing; political science minor
Seminary/degrees: St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity, St. Paul, Minn./Master of Divinity
Intern experiences: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie; Church of St. Joseph, West St. Paul, Minn.; Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Minneapolis, Minn.; Cathedral Parish, Madison
Deacon placement: St. William Parish, Janesville, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Minneapolis, Minn.
Clinical pastoral experience: Minneapolis VA Hospital and Hospital Ministry Program, Madison
First Mass of Thanksgiving: Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m., at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie
Assignment after ordination: Parochial vicar, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie