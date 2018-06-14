Rev. Mr. Peter Lee Rev. Mr. Drew Olson Rev. Mr. Grant Thies

MADISON -- Deacons Peter Lee, Drew Olson, and Grant Thies will be ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison on Friday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison.

Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Maria Goretti is wheelchair accessible. There will be assistive-listening devices for the hard-of-hearing and a sign language interpreter for the deaf. Large-print leaflets will be available.

Rev. Mr. Peter Lee

Parents: Nancy and John Lee, Hartford, Wis.

Home parish: St. Peter Parish, Slinger, Wis., and St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville

Grade school: St. Peter Catholic School (K-5) and Slinger Middle School

High school: Slinger High School, Slinger

College/degree: St. Gregory the Great College Seminary, Seward, Neb./Bachelor of Philosophy

Seminary/degrees: Pontifical North American College, Rome

Intern experiences: St. Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains; Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona

Deacon placement: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie

First Mass of Thanksgiving: Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form at St. Mary Church, Pine Bluff, on Saturday, June 30, at 10 a.m., Commemoration of St. Paul and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill on Sunday, July 1, at 3 p.m., the Feast of the Most Precious Blood

Assignment after ordination: Parochial vicar, St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells, with subsequent return for the academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome

Rev. Mr. Drew Olson

Parents: Kathryn and Gregory Olson, Granger, Ind.

Home parish: St. Christopher Parish, Verona

Grade school: The Montessori Academy, Mishawaka, Ind.

High school: St. Joseph High School, South Bend, Ind.

College/degree: DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind./Bachelor of Arts with majors in economics and political science and minor in mathematics

Work experience: Project manager, Epic Systems, Verona

Seminary/degrees: Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, Mich./Bachelor of Philosophy; University of Holy Cross, Rome/Sacred Theology Baccalaureate; Augustinianum Patristics Institute, Rome/continuing studies towards Licentiate

Intern experiences: St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells, and Camp Gray; St. Christopher Parish, Verona; language studies and Église Saint-Eugène-Sainte Cécile, Paris, France; St. Peter Parish, Ashton, and St. Martin Parish, Martinsville; ancient Greek Studies and St. Peter and Paul in Cork, Ireland

First Mass of Thanksgiving: Saturday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul University Center, Madison

Assignment after ordination: Parochial vicar, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, with subsequent return for the academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome

Rev. Mr. Grant Thies

Parents: Kathy Thies and Dr. David Thies, Elkhorn, Wis.

Home parish: Cathedral Parish, Madison

Grade school: Westside Elementary, Elkhorn

High school: Elkhorn Area High School, Elkhorn

College/degree: Marquette University, Milwaukee/Bachelor of Science in economics and Bachelor of Science in marketing; political science minor

Seminary/degrees: St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity, St. Paul, Minn./Master of Divinity

Intern experiences: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie; Church of St. Joseph, West St. Paul, Minn.; Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Minneapolis, Minn.; Cathedral Parish, Madison

Deacon placement: St. William Parish, Janesville, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Minneapolis, Minn.

Clinical pastoral experience: Minneapolis VA Hospital and Hospital Ministry Program, Madison

First Mass of Thanksgiving: Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m., at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie

Assignment after ordination: Parochial vicar, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie