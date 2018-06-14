MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the encyclical Humanae vitae (Of Human Life) written by Blessed Paul VI, with a special event on Saturday, July 21, featuring guest speaker Dr. Janet E. Smith, one of the world’s leading experts on Humanae vitae and related topics.

Dr. Smith is the author of several books and many articles. Her latest book is Self-Gift, which is a compilation of her essays on Humanae vitae and the thought of St. John Paul II. Ignatius Press will soon be publishing a second collection of articles written by others on Humanae vitae entitled Why Humanae vitae is Still Right: A Reader.

Dr. Smith served three terms as a consultor to the Pontifical Council on the Family and has received two honorary doctorates and several other awards for scholarship and service.

She has appeared on The Geraldo Show, Fox Morning News, CNN International, CNN Newsroom, and AlJazeera, and she has done many shows for various series on EWTN. More than two million copies of her talk, Contraception: Why Not, have been distributed.

On Saturday, July 21, there will be a Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison with Bishop Robert C. Morlino presiding, followed by Dr. Smith’s talk and some light refreshments.

There is no fee for this event, but space is limited, so people are encouraged to register at www.madisondiocese.org/hv50