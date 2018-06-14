MCFARLAND -- In light of the command to be missionary disciples, and the challenges faced in doing so, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has established June 22-29 as Religious Freedom Week. Christ the King Parish in McFarland has coordinated the start of its seventh year of Rosary Rallies during this week. The rallies will be held at the Christ the King outdoor Marian Garden each Tuesday from June 19 through Oct. 30, at 7 to 8 p.m. before Labor Day and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day. Rosaries and prayer guides will be available, and a volunteer will lead the Rosary. At the beginning of each rally, a three-minute reflection on serving others in God's love will be read, with a related Rosary intention. This year an action component has been added for each reflection. The Joyful, Sorrowful, and Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary will then be prayed. All are welcome to attend. If possible, bring a chair and bug repellant. For inclement weather, the Rosary will be prayed in the church chapel. For more information or to receive a free Rosary Rally booklet, contact Julie Allington at 715-862-2523 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it