GREEN LAKE -- The 2018 Traditional Marriage Public Square Rosary Crusade will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 12 noon at Deacon Mills Park in downtown Green Lake.

It is coordinated locally by Our Lady of the Lake Parish Council of Catholic Women and nationally by America Needs Fatima Campaign.

Prayers will be offered for God’s design for marriage and the traditional family.

For more information, call Joyce Hayes at 920-294-0233.