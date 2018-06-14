MADISON -- Good Shepherd Parish invites friends and alumni of St. James School, Madison, to share their memories with retiring school secretary Mrs. Sharon Barry at an open house on Saturday, June 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. James Church Hall, St. James Ct., Madison. A scholarship fund is being set up in her name. Money donated will be added to the Sister Kathleen/Bonnie Moschkau Fund and provide tuition help to St. James School families. Those who can’t attend the open house are encouraged to send their congratulatory messages and memories to St. James School, 1204 St. James Ct., Madison 53715, and they will be shared with Mrs. Barry, who is retiring after 50 years of service to the school and parish. Donations to the scholarship fund can also be sent to the school. For more information, contact Anne Kman at the parish office, 608-268-9930.