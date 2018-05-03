|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, May. 03, 2018 -- 12:00 AM
|
MADISON -- St. Bernard Parish, along with the Knights of Columbus St. Bernard Council 9082 and the Bishop William O'Connor 4th Degree Assembly, are sponsoring the second annual Blue Mass, in thanksgiving for their faithful service, for all law enforcement personnel and all fire personnel on Thursday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 2450 Atwood Ave.
All law enforcement officers and fire personnel -- both active and retired, regardless of faith -- are invited to attend in full uniform. This includes police, sheriff, Department of Natural Resources personnel, firefighters, EMTs, EMS personnel, and all other members of law enforcement agencies.
The Mass will be held on the evening before the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony held at the State Capitol.
Following the Mass, a meal will be served provided by Gunderson Funeral Home in the church parking lot.
The public is welcome.
For more information, contact Dick Rinehart (retired MPD LT) at
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it