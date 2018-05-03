MADISON -- St. Bernard Parish, along with the Knights of Columbus St. Bernard Council 9082 and the Bishop William O'Connor 4th Degree Assembly, are sponsoring the second annual Blue Mass, in thanksgiving for their faithful service, for all law enforcement personnel and all fire personnel on Thursday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 2450 Atwood Ave.

Following the Mass, a meal will be served provided by Gunderson Funeral Home in the church parking lot.

The public is welcome.

For more information, contact Dick Rinehart (retired MPD LT) at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it