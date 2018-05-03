HIGHLAND -- In honor of the feast of St. Philip, Fr. Jim Murphy, pastor of SS. Anthony and Philip Parish, has scheduled an annual Mass on Sunday, May 6, at 1 p.m. in St. Philip Catholic Church, 1032 Dodgeville St. The Highland Catholic community has been blessed with celebrating their faith in historically beautiful churches. Their ancestors laid the cornerstone in some of the finest built churches of the diocese. 2018 represents a great year to reflect on 130 years of Our Lord providing the opportunity to gather and sing his praises. Historic churches St. Philip Church was constructed of local limestone rock in 1888, and its walls appear as solid and as straight now as when it was built. The towering steeple continues to define Highland's skyline from miles away and still provides a bell which rings daily at 12 noon and 6 p.m. St. Anthony Church was built in 1898 of limestone bricks. Dual steeples also provided for a unique skyline from a great distance. Although it withstood tornado damage in the early 1900s, it stood strong until a devastating fire destroyed it in 2002. New facility built Since 2008, SS. Anthony and Philip Parish is enjoying a new modern facility combing the earlier two separate parishes. It was built on the site of a former parochial school. This attractive building also contains the parish offices, classrooms, large gathering space, spacious dining area, and impressive kitchen facilities. This new church is very comfortable and inviting. There will be a light luncheon after the Mass. People are invited to bring snacks, beverages, and desserts to be brought in and shared in the lower level. Thank you to everyone who has donated toward the Rose Window Project, memorials, and in general help with utilities and other maintenance. These needed funds are making the difference to help preserve St. Philip and its availability. All are invited to attend the Mass and luncheon.