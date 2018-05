STOUGHTON -- "Our Faith Stories" will be held on Sunday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton.

People are invited to hear the inspiring stories of two St. Ann parishioners. Pat Dreyer will speak of the presence of God’s grace throughout his wife's suffering and death. Albie Droessler’s talk centers on faith, hope, and love. Both stories are certain to help listeners to grow in faith.