PRINCETON -- Plans are underway for St. John Catholic School's in Princeton's 18th annual Golf Benefit to be held on Saturday, May 19, at Sondalle's White Lake Country Club, Montello.

The first place team will receive $300, second place $200, and third place $100. There will be Fr. Dale Grubba's long drive contest at 12 noon with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be hole prizes, raffles, ball toss, betting holes, mulligans, and a skins game will be available. There is also a $10,000 hole-in-one prize opportunity.

The school is also seeking donations for raffle prizes. If golf is not your thing, perhaps you would like to make a donation of goods or services to be used as raffle prizes. All sponsorships and donations, including cash, may be tax deductible and receipts will be furnished.

Make checks payable to St John's Catholic School. Send donations and/or entry fees to: Dennis Mlodzik/Golf Committee, W5223 Oak Tree Ln., Princeton, WI 54968. Call Den or Cindy Mlodzik at 920-229-6410 for a registration form.