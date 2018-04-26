HILLPOINT -- Marie Lins, associate coordinator of the Madison Diocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, will speak on "Sharing the Love of Our Faith" at the spring meeting of the Sauk Vicariate Council of Catholic Women (CCW) Saturday, May 5, at the Joyce Fichtel Farm, 17502 Pregal Dr., Hillpoint. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. with registration and prayer, followed by business meeting, program, and lunch. It concludes with the Beatitude Rosary and prayers at 12:30. Lins, a member of St. Luke Parish in Plain and a member of the Marian Catechist Apostolate, will speak at 10:30. She will invite women to share their Catholic faith, "an amazing gift of love. We love to share our favorite new recipe or the great deal we got on a fabulous new blouse, but how much more can we share God's love and the hope and joy that living our faith can bring." Registration deadline is April 27. Cost is $10. Send check payable to Sauk Vicariate CCW to Ellen Dargel, E9899 Trophy Trl., Reedsburg 53959.