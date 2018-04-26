MADISON -- The Association of Church Musicians is presenting an organ recital on the recently installed Schmelzer Organ in the Bishop O'Donnell Holy Name Memorial Chapel at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd., on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open for all.

The Association of Church Musicians is an ecumenical society of church musicians in Dane County and beyond. Several organists from different churches in the area, including Sacred Hearts (Sun Prairie) and St. James (Madison), will play.

A free-will offering will be taken to support the association's organ scholarship program. A reception will follow in the Upper Auditorium.