MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club (MCWC) will be celebrating another year of religious, charitable, and civic activities on Tuesday, May 8, at a 12 noon luncheon at Blackhawk Country Club, 3606 Blackhawk Dr.

Highlights of the Spring Celebration will include announcement and presentation of the Christian Achievement Award for 2018, acknowledgment of new club members, and donations to local charitable organizations of cash and in-kind goods totaling over $20,000.

All women of the Diocese of Madison are invited to attend the Spring Celebration of Catholic women united in prayer and giving in the community.

Reservations of $24 per person by check made payable to MCWC should be mailed to Judy Theobald, 5 Huegel Ct., Madison, WI 53719 (608-271-3859), and received by her by Tuesday, May 1. Include a phone number and names of guests with the reservation.

More information about MCWC activities and membership may be found at www.madisoncatholicwomansclub.org Guests are welcome; the facility is barrier free.