PRAIRIE DU SAC -- Young adult single Catholic women are invited to a "Discernment of Spirits Retreat" to be held on Saturday, April 21, hosted by the Cistercian Nuns at Valley of Our Lady Cistercian Monastery in the serenity of rural Prairie du Sac.

Franciscan Sister Jacqueline Spaniola, OSF, will guide retreatants through St. Ignatius' discernment process and understanding God's will for their lives. Sisters and nuns will answer questions about their active and contemplative charisms and lives.

There is no cost for the retreat, but registration is required. Visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org or call or text Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF, at 920-323-9632.