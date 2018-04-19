MADISON -- A post-Easter celebration of courage that comes from faith will be held at St. Dennis Church, 413 Dempsey Rd., on Sunday, April 22, at 6 p.m.

The presentation will unfold as the editor of the Wisconsin State Journal, John Smalley, introduces stories of "Courage Through Faith in Our Work on Earth."

Prelude music will begin at 5:45 p.m., and a short reception will follow the presentation. All ages are welcome.