Around the Diocese
Thursday, Apr. 19, 2018 -- 12:00 AM
MADISON -- A post-Easter celebration of courage that comes from faith will be held at St. Dennis Church, 413 Dempsey Rd., on Sunday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
The presentation will unfold as the editor of the Wisconsin State Journal, John Smalley, introduces stories of "Courage Through Faith in Our Work on Earth."
Featured storytellers are emergency nurse Sheryl Krause, jail ministry advocate Roberta Felker, mom/wife/daughter/entrepreneur Sarah Hurley, and Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.
Prelude music will begin at 5:45 p.m., and a short reception will follow the presentation. All ages are welcome.