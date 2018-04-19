Postpartum NFP classes

MADISON -- Have you recently had a baby or are soon to deliver your precious one?

Consider learning how to navigate the postpartum transition to better understand when your fertility returns by attending the Couple to Couple League's (CCL's) special Postpartum Class.

Two classes are being offered at different locations/dates:

1. Tuesday, April 24, 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Name Heights, Madison

2. Monday, April 30, 7 to 9 p.m. at the instructors' home in Reedsburg

If you If you have already learned CCL's sympto-thermal method or are currently learning the CCL method, register at https://registration.madisondiocese.org/nfp/ and choose the Couple to Couple League Postpartum Class or email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information on the class. Nursing babies are welcome.

Premenopause NFP class

Fertility cycles changing? Concerned about how to navigate the premenopause transition while practicing NFP?

Come to a special Premenopause Class at Holy Name Heights, Tuesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. This class is designed for couples who have learned the Couple to Couple Sympto-thermal Method of NFP.

Register at https://registration.madisondiocese.org/nfp/and choose the Couple to Couple League Premenopause Class.

Questions? Call 608-456-6117 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information on the class.