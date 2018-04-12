MADISON -- Parents and students of area middle and high schools are invited to attend a program to be held at Edgewood High School (EHS) on "Raising Teens in Today's World: Overcoming Obstacles with Faith and Wisdom."

The program will be held on Sunday, April 15, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the EHS library, 2219 Monroe St.

Guest presenters will include: Gary Dolphin on "Growing up without Dad -- My Story of Faith"; Adam Haluska on "My Path to the NBA -- Helping Your Students Thrive and Reach Their Potential"; T.J. Schlundt on "Living My Faith as a Badger"; and Madison Police Officer Carrie Hemming-Cotter on "What is Vaping? How Safe is it? -- Summer Safety for Teens."

The event is sponsored by Catholic Crusaders for Christ. Free will offerings will be accepted.