MIDDLETON -- St. Bernard Parish in Middleton will host local iconographer, Drazen Dupor, at a show and sale before and after Masses on Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, in the parish center.

Dupor, who has a studio on Century Ave. in Middleton, "writes" Byzantine religious icons. Original paintings and prints in a variety of sizes will be available for purchase.

Dupor will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale to the parish. Refreshments will also be available during the sale.

All are invited to attend this special event celebrating a talented local artist.