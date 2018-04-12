CROSS PLAINS -- "Respecting the Dignity of God's Creation" is the theme for the spring conference of the West Dane Council of Catholic Women (CCW) Tuesday evening, April 24, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cross Plains. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. with Mass at 5 celebrated by Fr. Tom Kelley, pastor, and Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, Sun Prairie. Following Mass, there will be a business meeting with election of officers, light dinner, and program. Sister speaks on human trafficking Sr. Carol Haanen will speak at 7 p.m. on the realities of sex trafficking. Sister Carol, from the Diocese of Green Bay, serves on the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force's Implementation Advisory Workgroup, which focuses on the procedures and practices to best respond to youth at risk of being lured into being exploited and trafficked. As a member of Five Stones, a non-profit organization in the Fox Valley that gives support to this mission, Sister Carol gives presentations especially to students in middle and high schools and colleges. Five Stones has produced three five-minutes films from three perspectives: a high school girl, her trafficker, and her best friend. To register, send $15 fee payable to St. Francis Xavier CCW to Kate Murphy, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, WI 53528, by April 14. For more information, contact Ann at 608-831-8952. No registration is required for those just attending the presentation, which is open to anyone concerned about the issue, including parents and children older than 12 years old. Leaders needed The West Dane Vicariate CCW meets two to four times annually. President Linda Ripp, Waunakee, encourages women to consider serving in a leadership position. Vice President Rosa Ropers, Waunakee, will become president, leaving the office of vice president available. Nominations are also open for secretary. If interested, contact Ripp at 608-849-7643.