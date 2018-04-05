MADISON -- Edgewood College will welcome young minds to its annual Family Science Night.

This community event features numerous hands-on science exploration stations where curious people of all ages can dig into science discovery and phenomenon.

There is no charge, and all are invited to attend from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, in the Sonderegger Science Center, 1000 Edgewood College Dr.

Spanish language translators are available, and the Sonderegger Science Center is accessible for all abilities.