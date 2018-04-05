|
Thursday, Apr. 05, 2018
MADISON -- Edgewood College will welcome young minds to its annual Family Science Night.
This community event features numerous hands-on science exploration stations where curious people of all ages can dig into science discovery and phenomenon.
There is no charge, and all are invited to attend from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, in the Sonderegger Science Center, 1000 Edgewood College Dr.
This event is offered through the unique K-16 Science Program. Each year, more than 100 students and faculty participate as presenters while more than 300 attendees take part.
Spanish language translators are available, and the Sonderegger Science Center is accessible for all abilities.