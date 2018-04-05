REEDSBURG -- Camp Gray’s Benefit Dinner is said to be the most exciting fundraising event this side of the Mississippi, and the ninth annual Benefit Dinner on Saturday, April 28, will be no exception. “Why?” you might ask? Well, for the first time in the history of the Benefit Dinner, Camp Gray is happy to be hosting the event in its newest building -- the St. John Paul II Dining Hall. While this marks the ninth anniversary of the Benefit Dinner, Camp Gray is also excited to be celebrating its 65th birthday! Celebrating change It was 65 years ago when Msgr. Francis Xavier Gray, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo, had a dream that resulted in the founding of Camp Gray. Our goal is to ensure that Camp Gray can continue to serve the youth of the Diocese of Madison for at least another 65 years. To help accomplish this goal, Camp Gray undertook its current “Strength for the Journey” capital campaign, which is highlighted by a new dining hall and a new gymnasium. After publicly launching the $6 million campaign last May, Camp Gray opened the new St. John Paul II Dining Hall for Summer Camp 2017. The new gymnasium will be ready for games of lightning and dodgeball in time for Summer Camp 2018. These new spaces allow Camp Gray to continue directing our work towards the expectations of our mission statement: “Camp Gray invites people of all ages to encounter Jesus Christ in all creation, experience a fun and vibrant Catholic community, and be challenged to ever more deeply know, love, and serve God and neighbor.” For the last 65 years, Camp Gray staff from all walks of life have labored on these 225 beautiful acres to carry out this mission. We hope to continue to carry out the camp’s mission for the next 65 years and beyond. How you can help There is a prime opportunity for you to help Camp Gray continue its mission. Saturday, April 28, is the ninth annual Camp Gray Benefit Dinner. The evening will include an optional Mass at Camp Gray at 4 p.m., a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., and dinner provided by Baraboo’s own Broadway Diner at 6 p.m. Other festivities will include both live and silent auctions, a S’mores bar, a caricature artist, and other camp fun. The night will also provide many opportunities to learn more about the life-changing mission of Camp Gray and how this mission has impacted people’s lives. Single tickets for the Benefit Dinner cost $75, but if you bring your friends, tables of 10 are only $700. Young professionals under the age of 30 can purchase tickets for $50 (a 33 percent discount). More guests at the Benefit Dinner equals more opportunities for Camp Gray to continue impacting people’s lives for the next 65 years. So grab a few friends, your spouse, and maybe even your neighbor, buy a ticket or a table, and join us to hear more about what Camp Gray is all about and how you can make a difference. Learn more about the Camp Gray Benefit Dinner and register at www.camp gray.com/benefitdinner or call 608-356-8200.