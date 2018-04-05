MADISON -- “Go forth, the Mass is ended.” As Transitional Deacon Grant Thies proclaimed those words at the end of the Chrism Mass on March 27 at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison, he meant more than just a dismissal. It was a call to a mission for all of those in attendance. Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison emphasized this mission loud and clear during his homily that brought to light a growing number of people -- inside and outside of the Catholic Church -- that suffer from “spiritual poverty”. To the priests in attendance who renewed their commitment to their calls, to the representatives from parishes who received the sacred oils, and to those who came to pray in the leading up to the Easter Triduum, the bishop said, Homily text For the full text of Bishop Morlino’s Chrism Mass homily, click here. “That’s what our mission is all about,” bringing the good news of redemption to the spiritually poor. Celebrating Mass Bishop Morlino, accompanied by priests of the Diocese of Madison, processed into the church, led by the Knights and Ladies of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard Assembly 1200 Madison. Diocesan seminarians served the Mass, and the Madison Diocesan Choir, led by Dr. Patrick Gorman, served as music ministers. Following the procession, Bishop Morlino welcomed everyone to “this wonderful celebration of the Chrism Mass. This wonderful celebration of the priesthood, the Eucharist, and the other sacraments.” Chris Schmelzer, from the Cathedral Parish in Madison and a candidate for the permanent diaconate, and Beverly Hartberg, from St. Christopher Parish in Verona and Paoli, served as readers. Deacon Thies was the Deacon of the Word. Sue Gudenkauf was the interpreter for the hearing impaired. Renewal of commitment Following Bishop Morlino’s homily, his “brother priests” from the Diocese of Madison stood up to renew their commitment to priestly service. They resolved to renew the promises they made at their ordinations, to be more united with Jesus, and not to seek any gain, but be moved only by zeal for souls. Massgoers in attendance then stood and gave their promises to pray for their priests and the bishop. Presenting the oils Following the renewal of commitment, the oils to be blessed were brought up and presented to the bishop. They were presented by Deacons Jerome Buhman and Dick Martin, both from St. Maria Goretti Parish, and Deacon Jim Hoegemeier from All Saints Parish in Berlin and associate director of the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities. They were assisted by catechumens from St. John the Baptist Parish in Waunakee, who brought up the Oil of the Catechumens; parish nurses from the diocese, who brought up the Oil of the Sick; and diocesan seminarians, who brought up the Sacred Chrism. Blessing and distribution of the oils The Oil of the Sick was blessed and consecrated during the Eucharistic Prayer. It came at a time in the prayer to pray for “a remedy for all who are anointed with it”. This oil will later be used in Anointings of the Sick during the year. The Oil of the Catechumens and Sacred Chrism were blessed and consecrated following Communion. The Oil of the Catechumens may be used both in the baptism of infants and to anoint adult catechumens as they enter the Church. The Sacred Chrism is used on the heads of those who fully enter the Church on Easter Vigil, on the hands of men being ordained to the priesthood, on the heads of infants when they are baptized, and on the surface of altars when they are dedicated. Following the blessings and consecrations, Fr. Eric Sternberg, diocesan Presbyteral Council chair and pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Wisconsin Dells, called each parish forth by its vicariate to receive the oils to take back to their parishes.