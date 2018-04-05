SUN PRAIRIE -- Are you a practicing Catholic adult seeking a deeper relationship with God? Do you have the desire to live the Gospel of Jesus more profoundly in your daily life?

Are you looking for a supportive family of fellow Christians on a like journey? The Secular Franciscan Order could be your home.

The St. Francis and Clare cell of the Secular Franciscan Order will hold an information session on Sunday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m. in the classrooms at St. Albert the Great Church, Sun Prairie, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

For more information, email Elizabeth Anderson, OFS, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it