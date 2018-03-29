MADISON -- Edgewood High School (EHS) of the Sacred Heart has announced a planned multimillion-dollar expansion that will enhance the performing arts and improve accessibility at the Madison school. Current and past parents, alumni, and faculty heard about the project at a "State of the School" event held on March 14 at the Dominican school located on Monroe St. MADISON -- Edgewood High School (EHS) of the Sacred Heart has announced a planned multimillion-dollar expansion that will enhance the performing arts and improve accessibility at the Madison school. Current and past parents, alumni, and faculty heard about the project at a "State of the School" event held on March 14 at the Dominican school located on Monroe St. EHS President Mike Elliott said the expansion is a dream held by alumni and families for many years. He said the plan "will transform the high school into one of the best facilities in the area." Edgewood's history goes back 137 years to the St. Regina Academy at Edgewood started in 1881 by the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters. Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart opened in 1927, and additions were completed in a number of years since then. New Performing Arts Center A capstone of the new expansion project will be a new Performing Arts Center, which will provide 17,500 square feet and a 465-seat auditorium. The current auditorium will be torn down, and the seats will be sold. The new center will be built out toward Monroe St. Now, many aspects of performing such as sets, props, and costumes are stored at various places throughout the campus store. The new Performing Arts Center will provide set construction and storage space housed on one level along with stage-level dressing rooms. The center will also include band and choral rooms, a piano lab, and a large reception area that can also be used as an informal study space. Besides being used by Edgewood for school plays, liturgies, and lectures, the new space will be able to host community events. The hope is to open up the facility to other theater groups. It will also be used on a regular basis by nearby Edgewood College for classes and performances. "It's going to be very beautiful and practical," said Elliott. Plans are to break ground this spring for the Performing Arts Center. Elliott said it is expected to take nine months to complete. EHS performances will be staged at other locations during this time. Accessibility enhancements The Edgewood expansion plan will also provide accessibility enhancements for the school, said Elliott. The plan addresses the need for easier accessibility through ramps, two elevators, and other enhancements. There will be an elevator in the Performing Arts Center and in the Commons area. In addition, the area just outside the elevators will serve as casual study spaces for students. Future plans include a new two-story Commons with expanded seating and a new kitchen and serving area, renovations to the library and student services areas, a new athletic training area, and first floor general offices. The Edgewood Campus School Middle School will also be relocated to the EHS campus. Elliott said that 95 percent of the Campus School students attend EHS. Funding the project The expansion project is expected to exceed $24 million, which Edgewood plans to fund completely through gifts. Elliott said that more than $18 million has been raised to date. "This historic project is possible because of the generosity of the Edgewood community, with both time and treasure. We continue to solicit lead gifts for all phases of the master plan," said Elliott. To learn more about the project, visit www.edgewoodhs.org/futurefacilities or contact Advancement Director Deborah Still at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-257-1023, ext. 168.