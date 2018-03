Christ is Risen! Alleluia! Around the Diocese Dear sisters and brothers in Christ, Christ is Risen! Alleluia! O death, where is thy sting? Christ’s apparent defeat on the Cross has become

His victory over sin and death! Christ, the hope who never disappoints, has set us free! Let us be filled with true gladness and rejoice! May each and every one of you be blessed

with an abundance of joy and peace this Easter!

Bishop Robert C. Morlino

Bishop of Madison

Please support our advertisers: