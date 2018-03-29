ASHTON -- St. Peter Parish and School will hold its inaugural Planting Seeds for Our Future Benefit Dinner. It will be an evening of festivities, fun, and fellowship and an opportunity to remember lifelong parishioner and friend, Al Ripp.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Cty. Hwy. Y, Sauk City (Roxbury).

For reservations, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call Julie Hornung at 608-831-2005 or Lori Meinholz at 608-836-3588 and provide your name, contact information, and number of reservations. Or visit https://stpeters-benefit-2018.eventbrite.com

Donations for the evening will provide school tuition assistance to families in need and help fund projects to make parish buildings more handicapped accessible.