MADISON -- Our Lady of Hope Clinic and the Women's Care Center are partnering in a "Celebration of Life" with the event to benefit both organizations on Friday, April 20, at the Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St. The benefit, now in its fifth year, will begin with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Steve "Homer" True, from ESPN radio, as the emcee of an evening of Luxury Bingo, with bingo, auction, and raffle prizes ranging from fine dining at some of the area's best restaurants, to a round of golf for four at the historic Maple Bluff Country Club, and a week stay at a four bedroom mountain home in Estes Park. Our Lady of Hope Clinic Our Lady of Hope Clinic, which will be celebrating its ninth anniversary this spring, is Dane County's only 100 percent pro-life primary care clinic. The clinic also provides free primary medical care to the uninsured. Dr. Michael Kloess, Our Lady of Hope Clinic's attending physician, is a family practitioner treating the entire family for a full range of primary care. Dr. Kloess also consults in Natural Family Planning and has helped many couples who have struggled with infertility conceive children by using NaPro Technology. Dr. Kloess practices medicine consistent with the Catholic healthcare tradition and will not prescribe or refer for contraception, abortion, sterilization, or euthanasia. Dr. Kloess explains his commitment to women's health by stating, "At Our Lady of Hope Clinic, we celebrate life and families. We have established a clinic where the family feels safe and respected. "I feel blessed to be able to help couples grow their families through safe, ethical, and medically sound methods that seek to discover the root of infertility, rather than masking the medical issues as chemical contraception does." Women's Care Center The Women's Care Center opened its doors six years ago and continues to grow, offering more services to more babies and moms each year. The Women's Care Center is a place of help and hope for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. Medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, prenatal counseling and education, along with material assistance and parenting classes are all provided free of charge. The Women's Care Center creates an environment where women can feel safe and supported. Women are encouraged to continue coming not only through the birth of their child, but until the age of five. Kila Hagie, director of the Women's Care Center, said, "The compassion this community has shown, through its support, directly shows the overwhelming hope to guide women towards self-sufficiency and building healthy families." Celebration of Life Both Our Lady of Hope Clinic and Women's Care Center are nonprofit organizations supported by community donations. Since both organizations are dedicated to celebrating life -- from conception through the end of natural life -- a joint event to benefit both organizations seemed to be a natural fit. Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table of eight and include dinner, drinks, and bingo sheets. For additional information about a Celebration of Life, or to receive an invitation, visit www.celebratelifemadison.org or contact Julie Jensen at 608-957-1137 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it To learn more about Our Lady of Hope Clinic, visit www.ourladyofhopeclinic.org To learn more about the Women's Care Center, visit www.womenscarecenter.org/locations/madison