This year, Divine Mercy Sunday will be observed on April 8. In the Great Jubilee Year 2000, St. John Paul II declared that throughout the Catholic Church, the Sunday after Easter will be known as Divine Mercy Sunday. Instructions from St. Faustina St. John Paul II referred to the many instructions that Jesus gave to St. Faustina. Her diary records 14 occasions when Jesus requested that a Feast of Divine Mercy (Divine Mercy Sunday) be observed. Jesus also instructed her to have an image of Him painted just as He appeared to her and to have it blessed and venerated on the first Sunday after Easter throughout the world. Jesus promised that "on that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open" and that He would open His heart and pour out his mercy like a "whole ocean of graces" to those who go to Confession and receive Holy Communion. On Divine Mercy Sunday, a plenary indulgence is granted (under the usual conditions of a sacramental Confession, Eucharistic Communion, and a prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father) to the faithful who, on Divine Mercy Sunday recite the "Our Father" and the "Creed," also adding a devout prayer (such as, "Merciful Jesus, I trust in you"). Jesus further asked that this Feast of the Divine Mercy be preceded by a Novena of Chaplets to the Divine Mercy which would begin on Good Friday. Blessed Sacrament Parish Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison will be celebrating a special Divine Mercy Sunday Mass on April 8 at 2 p.m. In order to fulfill the plenary indulgence available on Divine Mercy Sunday, Confession will be available before Mass starting at 12 noon. The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be prayed after Mass, at about 3 p.m. All are welcome to this special celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday. Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish At Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Monona, the eastside Catholic parishes in Madison will hold a Divine Mercy Sunday celebration on Sunday, April 8, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. It will include Eucharistic Adoration, Confessions, Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Rosary, Litany of the Saints, and Benediction. Check your local parish for other Mercy Sunday observances. For more information on Divine Mercy Sunday, go to www.mercysunday.com