MADISON -- In the Diocese of Madison, the Chrism Mass will be celebrated on Holy Tuesday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Maria Goretti Church, 5313 Flad Ave.

Bishop Robert C. Morlino will be the principal celebrant with priests of the diocese concelebrating.

St. Maria Goretti Church is handicapped accessible. Listening devices for the hearing impaired are available, and there is reserved seating for the deaf community with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter. Large print copies of the program will be available.

The Chrism Mass is part of the observance of Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday, March 25, and concludes with Easter Sunday, April 1.