MADISON -- This Lent, St. Peter Parish in Madison is offering "The Cross Forever Speaks," a night of worship and praise focused on the meaning of the cross and Christ's victory over sin and death through it.

Gathering together some of Madison's finest musicians, an electrifying worship band will lead the congregation in song, worship, and reflection.

All ages will enjoy this powerful opportunity to sing to our King on St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m. St. Peter Church is located at 5001 N. Sherman Ave.