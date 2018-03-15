|
Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 -- 12:00 AM
VERONA -- The Holy Rosary will be prayed in front of St. Andrew Catholic Church at 301 N. Main St. on Saturday, March 17, at 12 noon. The banner will read: "God's Marriage = one man and one woman."
This Public Square Rosary Rally sponsored by America Needs Fatima will be one of over 3,000 rallies that will take place across the United States that day.
People are invited to offer reparation for the sins and offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to pray for traditional marriage and for the conversion of the United States. Fr. John Sasse is officiating.
