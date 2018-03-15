VERONA -- The Holy Rosary will be prayed in front of St. Andrew Catholic Church at 301 N. Main St. on Saturday, March 17, at 12 noon. The banner will read: "God's Marriage = one man and one woman."

This Public Square Rosary Rally sponsored by America Needs Fatima will be one of over 3,000 rallies that will take place across the United States that day.

For more information, contact Deborah La Berge