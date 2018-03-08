MINERAL POINT -- I learned and participated in Praise and Worship Healing Services while a seminarian at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, Mich. The Praise and Worship Healing Services were offered on Friday nights as part of St. Paul Evangelization. The attendance at these events was a full room with some standing. Why? People, from other faiths can participate in the service, many came to be prayed over, and through the power of the Holy Spirit be healed of physical, mental, and emotional situations. Power of Holy Spirit The power of the Holy Spirit in prayer healed many people at these services. The Holy Spirit works through the priest and/or the prayer teams in this ministry. Healings sometimes were on the spot, sometimes at a later date, and some not to be. I witnessed the power of forgiveness between two people whom I know very well. The unforgiveness between the two lasted over a decade. How did this forgiveness happen? It was the power of prayer and the Holy Spirit that moved them to forgiveness. I have read about healings of cancer, heart, difficult pregnancies, and many other situations. Prayer teams at parish We started putting together prayer teams in September of Resources on Praise, Healing Services Books

• The Bible — One fifth of the four Gospels are composed of Jesus’ healings and miracles.

• Nothing Short of a Miracle — God’s Healing Power in Modern Day Saints by Patricia Treece.

• Healing — Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World by Dr. Mary Healy.

• Biblical Foundations for the Role of Healing in Evangelization by Fr. Mathias D. Thelen.

Ministries

• Renewal Ministries from Ann Arbor, Mich.

• Encounter Ministries from Columbus, Ohio

Biblical linkage on the Holy Spirit

• Numbers 11:17: “I will come down and speak with you there. I will also take some of the spirit that is on you and will bestow it on them, that they may share the burden of the people with you. You will then not have to bear it by yourself.”

• Joel 3:1-3: “Then afterward I will pour out my spirit upon all mankind. Your sons and daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions. Even upon the servants and the handmaids, in those days, I will pour out my spirit.”

• Acts 2:38: “Peter said to them, “‘Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” 2016 at St. Mary/St. Paul Parish in Mineral Point. We assembled six to eight people to pray over people that needed healings. Dr. Mary Healy’s book, Healing -- Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World, helped enlighten the prayer teams in healing and evangelization ministry. We have a Praise and Worship Healing Service about every couple of months after Mass since October 2016. We have heard some good feedback from people who were helped by the Praise and Worship Healing Services and the power of the Holy Spirit. Please check out the references in books and ministries provided with this article. I would be happy to answer any questions about starting a Praise and Worship Healing Service in your parish. Call me at 608-987-2026. Fr. Jim Leeser is pastor of St. Mary/St. Paul Parish in Mineral Point.