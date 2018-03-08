WATERTOWN -- The 2018 Watertown Catholic St. Patrick's Day Celebration, hosted by St. Bernard Church, will take place on Saturday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will celebrate the best in Irish food and entertainment, promising an evening of family fun. Choose a corned beef dinner, Reuben sandwich platter, or traditional bangers and mash (Irish sausages with mashed potatoes and gravy).

Tap your toes to traditional Irish music, try your hand at the Irish jig, or engage in a sing-a-long.

Purchase tickets in advance for a discount at the St. Bernard Rectory (114 S. Church St.) Monday through Thursday from 8 to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, following all Masses, or at the door.

The Watertown Catholic Community is comprised of two parishes, St. Bernard and St. Henry, and includes a combined parish school.