JANESVILLE -- Fr. Thomas Otanga, OCD, will talk about Carmelite spirituality on Sunday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 1250 E. Racine St.

He will discuss the spirituality of such Carmelite saints as St. John of the Cross, St. Teresa of Avila, and St. Thérèse of Lisieux.

The Order of Carmelite Discalced Seculars (OCDS) in Janesville is the only one in the Diocese of Madison. OCDS members are men, women, married, and single from all walks of life.