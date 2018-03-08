SUN PRAIRIE -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish will hold its annual Eucharistic Day on Sunday, March 11. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament begins at the end of the 11 a.m. Mass at the church, 221 Columbus St. Private prayer and adoration take place until 3 p.m., when Evening Prayer and Benediction will be held. A reflection on "The Eucharist: Gift of the Body of Christ" will be given by Msgr. Douglas Dushack, a retired priest of the Diocese of Madison who is currently in residence at St. Albert the Great Parish in Sun Prairie. Following Benediction, a reception will be held in the church Gathering Room. All are welcome to attend this special event; the church is handicapped accessible. For more information, contact Naomi at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-837-2488.