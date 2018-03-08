MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison's St. Thérèse of Lisieux lecture series will present Fr. Jacques Philippe speaking on "Interior Peace: How to Find and Communicate Peace" on Tuesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bishop O'Donnell Chapel in Holy Name Heights.

With over 500,000 copies sold in 18 languages, Father Philippe's writings on themes such as prayer, interior freedom, and peace of heart have become classics of modern Catholic spirituality.

There is no cost and no registration necessary.