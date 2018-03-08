MADISON -- The Catholic Medical Guild of the Diocese of Madison will present the annual White Mass with Bishop Robert C. Morlino on Sunday, March 18, at St. Patrick Church, 404 E. Main St.

The White Mass honors physicians, nurses, and healthcare workers. The Mass will be at 11 a.m.

A brunch and speaker will follow the Mass. Vicki Braun, MS, CGP, will speak on "The Female Cycle as the Fifth Vital Sign -- Fertility awareness based methods and their role in women's health issues."

Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits will be available.