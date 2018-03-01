MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club will hold its annual Priest and Religious Recognition Day on Tuesday, March 13, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

All women of the Diocese of Madison are invited to attend and encouraged to bring their pastor, pastoral associate, religious education director, and/or other staff who serve to enrich the spiritual life of the parish community.

Paid reservations for lunch at $18 per person should be mailed to Joan Statz, 733 Dearholt Rd., Madison, WI 53711 (608-278-1986), and received by her by Tuesday, March 6. Indicate the name of your parish as well as the name, position, and parish of your guest(s).