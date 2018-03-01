MADISON -- On Sunday, March 4, St. Dennis Parish will welcome Dr. Robert Enright, founder of the International Forgiveness Institute, as he returns to the parish for an evening focused on "The Church as a Forgiving Community." Last fall, Dr. Enright introduced St. Dennis Parish and guests to "forgiveness therapy" and spoke about the power of forgiveness to heal individual wounds and restore a wounded world. His presentation defined forgiveness, offered insight on reasons to forgive, shared steps in the process of forgiveness, and connected therapeutic forgiveness to Catholic understanding of what it is to forgive. On March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., Dr. Enright will explore more deeply the Catholic understanding of forgiveness and our call to be a community steeped in the practice of forgiveness. Having traveled the globe delivering his message of forgiveness in such places as Rome, the Holy Land, Ireland, and soon the United Kingdom, he was recently recognized through a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. St. Dennis Parish invites and welcomes all to this special evening and the opportunity to deepen the Lenten journey by expanding the Catholic community's commitment to developing healing spaces that are "forgivingly fit." Snacks will be provided as well as childcare (email Matt Beisser at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ). For more information, call the parish office at 608-246-5124.