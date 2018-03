PINE BLUFF -- The next scheduled Pontifical Mass is a Solemn Requiem to be offered for the 20th anniversary of the death of Fr. Alfred Kunz on Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Pine Bluff.

Father Kunz, a longtime pastor of St. Michael Parish in Dane, was found murdered at his parish on March 4, 1998, in a case that remains unsolved.