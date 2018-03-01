MADISON -- As pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison, which has hosted St. Ambrose Academy (SAA) since 2004, Fr. Bart Timmerman goes above and beyond to support our school whenever he can. In addition to making the sacraments of Holy Communion and Confession regularly available to our students, he’s also a guest faculty member, teaching religion each week in a different class. He’ll also have a featured role as Admiral Boom in St. Ambrose’s upcoming production of Mary Poppins. Recently, we caught up with Father Timmerman to ask him a few questions about this latest project. 1) Why did you agree to join the Mary Poppins cast? I am always open to ways I can promote and support Catholic education and the youth. Young people are the Church of today and tomorrow. I was honored to be asked. It allows me to interact with the students outside of Church and school and to get to know them on a more personal level and offer them my support and encouragement. I have always been impressed by the high quality productions that SAA performs and the amazing talent the students have. Knowing my meager talents for theater, I was apprehensive at first, but when I was assured that I was not taking any role away from the students and I didn't have to sing or dance, I agreed to do it! 2) How have rehearsals gone so far? I have had two private lessons so far with Angela Hineline, the director. I feel I’m a little behind in learning the British accent. 3) What is your past experience with theater arts? My entire stage career was with the St. Mary’s Parish Players in Bloomington, Wis., where I was pastor from 2005 to 2010. In my first play, I played a gold prospector whose gold nugget was stolen by a heinous villain. The director told me at rehearsal if I continued acting like that I would ruin the whole play! So I could only go up from there! 4) What do you think about the character of Admiral Boom? He really cares about the families on Cherry Tree Lane, and he knows it's time for the help only Mary Poppins can bring. I can relate to him in the sense that I really care about the youth of our Church and have walked with families that need God’s intervention and guidance. I pray every family could be visited by angels to keep them together, happy, and safe. 5) What do you enjoy about working with St. Ambrose students? The students are youthful, energetic, hard working, positive, and talented. I feel energized working with them! 6) Why should someone come to see the show? It is a family friendly story and encourages us to take time to be with and love one another. Plus the music and talented cast will bring happiness to everyone who attends. St. Ambrose Academy’s production of Mary Poppins will take place at the Verona High School Performing Arts Center on March 23, 24, and 25. Tickets are $15 adults/$10 seniors/$7 students/ children, and may be purchased online at www.ambroseacademy. org/musical ($1 discount per ticket), by email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or by calling the school office at 608-827-5863 (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on school days).